Police shooting: Rugby club team mates remember a 'brilliant coach'

Colleagues, friends and rugby teammates of a police sergeant killed by a handcuffed suspect in a custody suite have paid tribute to him two days after his death.

Tributes have poured in for Metropolitan Police Sergeant Matiu Ratana, known widely as Matt, from both the force and members of his rugby club, many of whom saw him as a “father figure”.

Players observe a minute's silence at East Grinstead Rugby Club Credit: PA

The vice-chairman of East Grinstead Rugby Club said their former head coach was a “truly remarkable fellow”.

Silences were held both there and at Hove Rugby Club where Sgt Ratana had previously coached.

A minute's applause was also held in Hove in his memory.

Chair of Hove Rugby Club Geraldine Brown told ITV Meridian he was a "really lovely bloke, larger than life and a great character who would be missed across the rugby world":

He wasn’t just a coach to the players. He was a role model, a mentor, and often actually a father figure. We’re going to mourn him as a family member. He’s left a big hole, to be honest. Matt Marriott, Vice chairman, East Grinstead Rugby Club

Credit: PA

Later on Sunday, the Prince of Wales will lead tributes to fallen police officers for National Police Memorial Day (NPMD), honouring those who have lost their lives on duty.

Speaking after the morning wreath-laying, which was also attended by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and Home Secretary Priti Patel, Dame Cressida said Sgt Ratana’s death brings home the challenges of police work.

She said: “If some good can come out of this terrible incident in which we have had one of our officers murdered it would be that more people can understand a little bit about the challenges of police work and to see us police as who we are – human beings, going to work to help people, to support people and to protect people.

“Matt was the epitome of that.”

Describing him as an “extraordinary person”, she added: “He had a wonderful personality and he was very good at his job.”