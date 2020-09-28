While teams at the top of the football pyramid are still playing and earning millions from TV revenue, there's a huge concern about grassroots football, with fears many could go out of business.

Former Portsmouth and England star David James is one of those fighting to change that.

Report by ITV News Meridian's Andrew Pate:

For players at Sturry Football Club in Canterbury, football is a way of life. Something they desperately missed during lockdown.

However, across the South East there are major concerns.

A new report suggests 1 in 10 grassroots club will go out of business because of Covid.

Former England goalkeeper and Strictly dancer David James says such losses would be devastating.

David James, footballer

1/10 grassroots clubs could go out of business

Sturry are carrying out lots of new regulations to allow them to play, including the sanitizing of flags, footballs and goalposts. Changing rooms cannot be used still.

Sturry are carrying out lots of new regulations to allow them to play Credit: ITV News Meridian

Last week Boris Johnson told parliament grassroots sports clubs are the heart and soul of communities across the country.

Many will be hoping that can continue to be the case.