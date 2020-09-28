The RSPCA is searching for homes for 15 gerbils who were rescued from a house fire.

Brighton Animal Centre, at Patcham, is taking care of a clan (name for a group of gerbils) of rodents after they were rescued in July.

Dozens of gerbils were found in filthy, broken cages stacked on top of each other in a greenhouse in East Sussex after firefighters were called to a blaze and found them in terrible conditions.

Dozens of gerbils were found in filthy, broken cages Credit: RSPCA

Jesse Payne from RSPCA Patcham said: “Sadly some of the gerbils died or had to be put to sleep shortly after arriving. But thankfully we were able to save most of them and have been busy taking care of them."

We've been committed to cleaning them out regularly, providing proper food and enrichment, monitoring their health, and giving them great lives since they joined us. At one point we had more than 25 cages on the go, having separated them into family groups and pairs! And we’ve bonded same sex pairs to make sure they won't be lonely as singles. Jesse Payne- RSPCA Patcham

Firefighters were called to a blaze and found them in terrible conditions. Credit: RSPCA

