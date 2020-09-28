With many of us not getting a summer holiday this year, and with big outdoor festivals and sporting events cancelled, some people are looking for new things to get up to in their local area.

It's led one vineyard in Kent to invite people along to help harvest their grapes - on a voluntary basis - with the chance to sample some of the produce at the end of the day.

Report by ITV News Meridian's Kit Bradshaw:

It's harvest time at this Kent vineyard, and it's all hands on deck to get the Bacchus grapes off the vines to be pressed.

For the first time here these aren't seasonal workers but local volunteers enticed by the offer of a free lunch, and a glass or two, for their efforts.

The man in charge, Sam Mount, insists it's not about free labour, but in response to a surge in enquiries since lockdown, from people looking for new outdoor activities.

Small vineyards like this have been popping up across the country in recent years, sending the total number of homegrown bottles skyrocketing to just under 3 million in 1989 to more than 10 million in 2019.

<3million Homegrown bottles 1989

>10million Homegrown bottles 2019

The vast majority of those bottles come from vineyards in the South East, and despite the big fall in wholesale orders to pubs and bars, the industry is adapting to find new customers.

These volunteers are more than happy to help a local firm, but will have to wait a couple of years yet before they can taste the fruits of their labour, out of the bottle.