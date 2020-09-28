Partner of Sgt Matt Ratana pays tribute to him as a "gentle giant"

The partner of a police officer who was shot dead at a police custody centre in London has paid tribute.

54-year-old Matt Ratana was shot by a handcuffed suspect in the early hours of Friday morning at a custody suite in Croydon.

The Metropolitan Police officer of almost 30 years has been described as someone who epitomised the role police play in protecting others an - as head coach at East Grinstead Rugby Club - was said to be an “irreplaceable figure”.

Su Bushby, the partner of Matt Ratana, has paid tribute to him as a "gentle giant", adding "he will be greatly missed but never forgotten".

There aren’t really any words for how I am feeling right now about the loss of Matt; about losing someone I loved and was so close to in such a tragic manner. I know Matt touched many, many people’s lives with his friendliness, patience, kindness, enthusiasm and caring ways. I had the pleasure of sharing five years of my life with this lovely man - my gentle giant...