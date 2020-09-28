Partner of Sgt Matt Ratana pays tribute to him as a "gentle giant"
The partner of a police officer who was shot dead at a police custody centre in London has paid tribute.
54-year-old Matt Ratana was shot by a handcuffed suspect in the early hours of Friday morning at a custody suite in Croydon.
The Metropolitan Police officer of almost 30 years has been described as someone who epitomised the role police play in protecting others an - as head coach at East Grinstead Rugby Club - was said to be an “irreplaceable figure”.
Su Bushby, the partner of Matt Ratana, has paid tribute to him as a "gentle giant", adding "he will be greatly missed but never forgotten".
There aren’t really any words for how I am feeling right now about the loss of Matt; about losing someone I loved and was so close to in such a tragic manner. I know Matt touched many, many people’s lives with his friendliness, patience, kindness, enthusiasm and caring ways. I had the pleasure of sharing five years of my life with this lovely man - my gentle giant...
I think of him with tenderness and love. Matt was my partner, friend, confidant, support and soul mate. He will be greatly missed but never forgotten. Matt will always be in my head and in my heart.
Police sergeant Ratana death: Man quizzed in murder probe as shooting suspect remains critically ill