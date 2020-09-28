Sussex Police hold two minutes silence to honour those who have died while on duty
A two minute silence took place today (28/09) to remember officers who have died on duty to mark National police Memorial day.
Sussex Police Headquarters raised flags at half mast to remember those they have lost.
It also comes after the death of a man from West Sussex who was shot at a police custody centre in London on Friday. 54 year-old Matt Ratana was killed by a suspect who was handcuffed at the time.
Detectives are continuing to question a man in connection with the death.
Daren Egan- Sussex Police Federation Chair
