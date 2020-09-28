A two minute silence took place today (28/09) to remember officers who have died on duty to mark National police Memorial day.

Sussex Police Headquarters raised flags at half mast to remember those they have lost.

Sussex Police Headquarters raised flags at half mast Credit: ITV News Meridian

It also comes after the death of a man from West Sussex who was shot at a police custody centre in London on Friday. 54 year-old Matt Ratana was killed by a suspect who was handcuffed at the time.

Detectives are continuing to question a man in connection with the death.