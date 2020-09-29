Charities in the South say carers are on their knees but government rules are making it impossible for them to get a desperately needed break.

Since July, anyone going into respite must quarantine for 14 days, despite the fact that most of the sick and vulnerable have been shielding enduring months of self-isolation already.

One couple say it means the disabled end up being treated 'like prisoners'. Respite charities say growing numbers of families are at breaking point and they are calling for urgent change.

Caring for his wife Annette is a 24 hour a day commitment for Kevin O'Donnell from Crondall in Hampshire. It's one he's now fulfilled without any kind of break for months.

Annette's multiple sclerosis means she struggles with balance and mobility, and things are gradually getting worse. She needs his help more and more.

I could not be without him - I am so lucky to have him as a husband - honestly - because he didn't marry this - he didn't marry into this at all. Annette O'Donnell- MS sufferer

Respite stays here at a centre in Southampton have been a lifeline for them both - a boost and holiday for her and a relief for him.

However, government rules introduced in July to control the spread of Covid 19, mean anyone going into any kind of care from home now needs to spend 14 days in quarantine.

So when Annette visited recently things were very different.

Those who provide respite have no choice but to follow the rules - here they say up to 90 per cent of people are cancelling desperately needed breaks because they don't want loved ones kept in isolation.

There is space here for 39 people to come and stay but at the moment there are just ten guests since the rules change in July. It has been as low as five and at rates like that the centre says it simply can't carry on.

The Department for Health and Social Care told us: "We're working closely with colleagues across government and carers organisations, including Carers UK, to support carers during this period and beyond."

We are always seeking to balance the impact of self-isolation measures alongside risks around transmission that come with people moving in and out of respite care. Department of Health and Social Care

For now Kevin and Annette say they will have to carry on as they are, with Kevin offering round the clock chores and support with no break.

However, they believe blanket Covid tests carried out a few days before respite stays begin would solve the problem simply and easily.