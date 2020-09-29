Pet dog and rabbit stolen from back garden in Medway

A pet dog and rabbit have been stolen from a back garden in Strood.

Chanel the Staffordshire Bull Terrier and Donkey the rabbit were snatched in the middle of the afternoon on Wednesday, 23 September.

Their owner, Gemma Bradford, was at home at the time. She said to her the pets “aren’t animals” but “part of the family”.

I can’t sleep properly, I can’t eat properly… I keep bursting into tears all the time… I just feel like I’m never going to see her again and it breaks my heart. Gemma bradford

A light-coloured van was seen in the area on a neighbour’s CCTV camera around the time the animals were taken.

Ms Bradford has reported the theft to Kent Police and is urging local people to help her get the pair home.

