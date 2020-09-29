Sixty sheep dead after lorry overturned on A24

A man has been arrested after a lorry containing livestock overturned on the A24 at Dial Post, near Horsham.

Approximately 60 sheep sadly died as a result of the collision, which occurred on the northbound carriageway around 4.20pm on Monday 28 September.

The RSPCA and DEFRA were informed.

Crews from West Sussex Fire and Rescue service were at the scene

Sussex Police and two fire crews from Horsham were at the scene. The north and south bound carriageways were closed overnight.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and to find alternative routes.

A 34-year-old man from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving. He has been released on conditional bail pending further investigation.