Three months ago, we began our search for the ITV Meridian Fundraiser of the Year, as part of the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards, and while there can't be an awards ceremony this year, we couldn't let the year pass without celebrating those local heroes.

All this week, we'll tell you about our region's four finalists and on Friday, we'll be crowning one of them as the Meridian winner.

Maxine Foster

Mum-of-two Maxine Foster was diagnosed with breast cancer. As if that wasn't enough to deal with a few months later she was told her young son Austin had a rare and incurable muscle wasting condition.

Despite the challenges of her illness she has raised more than £60,000 to help others.

Report by ITV News Meridian's Tom Savvides:

Mums are often described as super heroes, and there couldn't be a better description of Maxine Foster.

Being diagnosed with breast cancer and having a young son with an incurable health condition, hasn't stopped her from running marathons to raise tens of thousands of pounds for charity.

I'm not very good at running but I do try my best. Maxine Foster

Maxine was diagnosed with cancer five months after Austin was born. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Maxine was diagnosed with cancer five months after Austin was born.

As she battled the disease, she was told her son had duchene muscular dystrophy - a rare muscle wasting condition that has no cure.

Despite the pain and anguish, Maxine from Horsham threw herself into fund-raising, running marathons and organising events for Harrison's Fund.

It's a charity set up by Alex Smith after his son Harrison was diagnosed with duchene muscular dystrophy.

It's allowed us to really push forward on some ground breaking projects to improve remarkably to deliver drugs to the cells that need them. Alex Smith- Chief Executive, Harrison's Fund

Maxine is now the pride of her family and local community. Her aunt nominated her for the Pride of Britain award.

I nominated Maxine for the fundraiser of the year award because she deserves it and she's an absolute inspiration to any parent of a sick child she is self less. Julie McLarnon- Aunt

She's just a very amazing person just the amount of energy she has the positive mindset she has she's an inspiration. Steve Foster- husband

There's no stopping Maxine Foster despite the challenges thrown her way.