An artist who has been stopped from showing some of his artwork on Boscombe Beach in Bournemouth says it is "censorship" by the council.

Cold War Steve - as he is known - has created a double sided piece of work for the Arts by the Sea Festival, but the council will only allow one side to be shown because, it says, the other side portrays the town in a negative light, is divisive and was not what was agreed with the artist.

Report by ITV News Meridian's Richard Slee:

It is one of the centre piece works of this years Art's by the Sea Festival. A windbreak portraying a Bournemouth beach scene, featuring notable good people.

However, the other side was supposed to be darker- but not like this. You can see the most of the image online.

The 'dark' side of the artwork can be seen online

The council says the picture has been covered up because it did not receive the image in good time to review it and also because it does not meet the description of 'playful' as promised by the artist.

Cllr Mark Howell- Acting Leader, BCP Council

The artist thinks differently.

Cold War Steve- Artist

The council has explained its decision near the artwork, and is directing the public to view the picture online. However, everyone we spoke to on the beach thought the picture was worthy of display.

We spoke to people on the beach to get their opinions Credit: ITV News Meridian

I think all good art and culture of whatever genre does provoke a reaction and an emotion in people and Cold War Steve's art is known for being challenging and provocative, so I'm not surprised it created a debate, but hopefully people are enjoying looking at the work and creating conversation. Andrea Francis- Director, Arts by the Sea Festival

The cover up has certainly been good publicity for the arts festival, but maybe someone should've told the artist that a windbreak goes all the way to the ground.