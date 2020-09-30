There has been some good news for butterflies in our region, despite disappointing results in this year's Big Butterfly Count.

Click for Lauren Hall's report:

Fewer butterflies than ever were recorded in the annual survey which is the biggest of its kind in the world. Here though, several species appear to be thriving including the Large White, the Peacock and the Heath Fritillary.

A really special butterfly for Kent is the Heath Fritillary which is found in only four locations in the UK. It's one of the UK's rarest butterflies and that is a species which has had one of its record years. Paul Tinsley-Marshall, Kent Wildlife Trust

The Big Butterfly Count saw the lowest numbers of butterflies counted since the survey began more than a decade ago. Credit: ITV News

However, there is concern about how our butterflies are doing as a whole. Their numbers have declined dramatically over the past century and several species have become extinct.

The Big Butterfly Count saw the lowest numbers of butterflies counted since the survey began more than a decade ago.

Unfortunately, this summer has not seen an abundance of butterflies across the UK. We do see peaks and troughs of butterfly numbers each year, so the data from the Big Butterfly Count is an important snapshot which, along with our other monitoring schemes, helps our understanding of the rates of decline of butterflies and moths. Dr Zoë Randle, Senior Surveys Officer, Butterfly Conservation

The fall in butterfly numbers this summer may be due to a number of factors. An unusually warm spring led many species to emerge earlier than usual. This may explain why we didn't see as many during the Big Butterfly Count which only runs for a few weeks.

Butterfly Conservation says its scientists will now use the data to try to understand what is happening.

Dr Blanca Huertas, Senior Curator at the Natural History Museum. Credit: ITV News