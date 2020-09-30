Three months ago, we began our search for the ITV Meridian Fundraiser of the Year, as part of the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards, and while there can't be an awards ceremony this year, we couldn't let the year pass without celebrating those local heroes.

All this week, we'll tell you about our region's four finalists and on Friday, we'll be crowning one of them as the Meridian winner.

Cessy Crascall

Grandmother Cessy from Kent is always coming up with new ways to fundraise and over the years she has been able to give more than a £100,000 to Demelza, which provides hospice care for children.

Report by ITV News Meridian's Sarah Saunders:

Cessy Crascall's first ever fund raising event was a skittles match more than 20 years ago. Since then she's become an unstoppable fund-raising force.

She's taken time out every day to raise money for Demelza - hospice care for children.

For Cessy, helping families to make the most of the time they have together - is a passion.

Cessy and the sunshine girls run regular events at her local pub in Dover.

Warren Kingsnorth- Publican

For her children, Cessy raising money has always been a part of life!

She never takes the credit and we've grown up - we've always had charity stuff around us - it would be no surprise to walk into our house and the living room is full of teddies for raffles. I keep telling her to slow down but she won't. Arron and Amy Crascall

This supercharged grandmother from Dover has raised a staggering £134,000 for Demelza with a huge range of charity events from the boxing day dip and a skydive, to local music events and raffles.

This year alone and before lockdown, she was able to hand over a cheque for £13,000 - the charity's biggest annual donation.

Cessy has raised a staggering £134,000 for Demelza

This year alone and before lockdown, she was able to hand over a cheque for £13,000

The money Cessy raises helps Changing lives for parents and children like - like Glynis Wisbey and her daughter Elke.

Glynis Wisbey, Demelza parent

Ryan Campbell- Demelza Chief Executive

If you live near Cessy, you'll see her hoping you can dig deep again sometime soon.