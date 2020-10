Thame murder: 19-year-old man charged with murder due in court

A man is due in court charged with the murder of a man stabbed in Thame in Oxfordshire.

Benjamin Eyles, aged 19, of Monks Hollow, Marlow Bottom, Buckinghamshire, was charged on Tuesday (29/09).

The charges are in connection with an incident in Chinnor Road, Thame, on Wednesday 22 July in which 19-year-old Josh Harling sadly died, and a previous incident in the town on 18 July.

Josh Harling was found dead on Chinnor Road in July

Eyles has been remanded in custody and will appear at Oxford Magistrates’ Court today.