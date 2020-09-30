Wedding industry workers suffer after new rules come into force

People who work in the wedding industry in the South have spoken of their frustration as new rules have come into force.

The number of guests allowed at a ceremony has been cut for 30 to 15. One woman from Hampshire who does hair and make-up lost 7 bookings overnight after the Government announcement last week.

Some couples though brought their weddings forward to avoid the new regulations.

Report by ITV News Meridian's Mary Stanley:

Finally married after months of uncertainty, Nastassija and Adam planned their wedding 18 months ago for 120 guests. It was hard enough cutting numbers to 30, so they brought their wedding forward a week to avoid making their big day even smaller.

Nastassija and Adam Ingleby

It's been tough for those working in the wedding industry too.

Katy Djokic from Eversley would normal do hair and make up for 60 to 100 weddings a year. She's lost most of her work. 7 of her clients cancelled their weddings overnight when the rule of 15 was announced.

Katy Djokic- wedding hair and make-up

Stephen Simmons is a magician from Hampshire specialising in weddings and corporate events. He fears many jobs will be lost in the industry.

Stephen Simmons- Magician

This marquee firm has also had to find ways to adapt, like providing outdoors spaces for pubs and schools.

Richard Disney- Stockbridge marquees

With Covid numbers rising, many couples are reluctant to make firm arrangements for next year, leaving the wedding industry in limbo and fearing the odds could be stacked against them.