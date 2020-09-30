Winchester Cathedral Christmas Market cancelled

The annual Winchester Cathedral Christmas Market has been cancelled for 2020.

In a statement, the cathedral said they had explored all options to keep it running this year, but due to the increase in Covid-19 cases, they could not.

"This is going to be a significantly challenging time for the 30 charities, 120 small independent retailers..." Credit: Winchester Cathedral

Full statement:

It is with great sadness we announce that the Winchester Cathedral Christmas Market willnot be taking place this year.

We have carefully explored all possible options for the much-loved Christmas Market andare very grateful for the ongoing support and guidance of our partners at Winchester CityCouncil, Winchester BID, the Safety Advisory Group and Public Health England.

However, as health and safety continues to be our highest priority, we have concluded it isno longer possible to proceed with the Christmas Market due to the recent increase inCOVID-19 cases, growing uncertainty and the tightening of government restrictions. We know this will be deeply disappointing for many, and not least, those who visit each year to enjoy the festivities as part of their Christmas tradition with friends and family.

This is going to be a significantly challenging time for the 30 charities, 120 smallindependent retailers, local businesses and suppliers across the region that the marketsupports, as well as for Winchester Cathedral.

We will be working hard with our partners to find alternative ways to support the city, afterwhat has been a difficult year for many, and to bring festive cheer to Winchester in bothtraditional and new creative ways.