Berkshire mum sets up charity to support others affected by sickle cell disease

Three months ago, we began our search for the ITV Meridian Fundraiser of the Year, as part of the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards, and while there can't be an awards ceremony this year, we couldn't let the year pass without celebrating those local heroes.

All this week, we'll tell you about our region's four finalists and on Friday, we'll be crowning one of them as the Meridian winner.

Hayley King

Hayley King's daughter suffers from a serious health condition but she has still found the time to help other families.

12-year-old Cianna is a bright and happy despite living with sickle cell disease - a blood disorder which can lead to a sudden and fatal crisis of the body's organs.

Hayley says it's something she wouldn't wish any parent to go through.

Video report by ITV News Meridian's Cary Johnston:

Since those dark days Hayley has found the courage and determination to help others and has set up a charity focusing on sickle cell disease.

The aim of Cianna's Smile is to educate, but Hayley noticed many of the families were dealing with the same isolation she had faced.

That's when she decided to start raising money so she could hold family days out.

12-year-old Cianna suffers from sickle cell disease. Credit: ITV News Meridian

From bowling to the cinema, it's a chance for parents and children to come together and share their experiences.

Over the years Hayley has raised more than £30,000 to make sure she can still make a difference.