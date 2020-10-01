Oxford edges towards red alert as coronavirus cases double in a week

Cases of coronavirus in Oxford have almost doubled in a week prompting fears the city is 'edging closer' towards a red alert level.

In the seven days to September 25, there were 67 Covid-19 cases across the city, with 11 new cases reported on Thursday.

The majority of cases are among 18-24-year-olds, following an outbreak of cases at Oxford Brookes University.

Credit: ITV News Meridian

Residents are being urged to be extra vigilant to avoid local control measures.

The city is currently on amber alert with Oxfordshire remaining on yellow alert.

43.9 cases per 100,000 people in Oxford

18.1 cases per 100,000 people in Oxfordshire

The cases are across all parts of the city, with cases per 100,000 are now at their highest level in Oxford since May.

Credit: ITV News Meridian

If we don’t all take this very seriously, we risk seeing tough local restrictions imposed that none of us want. My plea is a simple one – keep your distance, wash your hands, wear a mask, and ensure you are adhering to the rule of six. Ansaf Azhar, Director for Public Health, Oxfordshire County Council

Ansaf Azhar, Director of Public Health at Oxfordshire County Council added: “It’s up to all of us to bring the virus under control. The latest figures are a stark warning that we must act now. We need to slow the rate before it’s too late.”