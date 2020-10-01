School closed to majority of pupils after number of teachers self-isolating

A school in Sussex has closed to almost all of its pupils because of the amount of teachers now self-isolating because of Covid-19.

The Hastings Academy will remain open to children of critical workers and vulnerable pupils but will close to all other pupils until October 14.

We want to assure our school community that the decision to partially close was not taken lightly but is necessary based on the number of staff we currently have self-isolating. Spokesperson, University of Brighton Academies Trust

Credit: ITV News Meridian

The school says it will continue to provide support and remote learning to all of its students.

It added that students' health an education remain its "top priority".