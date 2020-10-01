A tiny number of students across the country have opted to sit specially organised A level exams to try and improve their grades after this year's grading fiasco.

The exams begin next week - just seven weeks after the summer results day. Usually, A levels are only held once a year in May and June.

In total, there are just 20,000 exam entries across all subjects - around 3 per cent of the total. It means the overwhelming majority opted to stick with grades awarded either by their teachers or using a flawed algorithm.

Figures released by Ofqual this morning show that the largest number of entries are in Maths and the Sciences. In total, 4,190 pupils will sit Maths, 3,300 Chemistry, 2,995 Biology and 1,505 Physics.

Among the subjects with the fewest entries is German with just 30 candidates. Music has 75.

The summer A levels and GCSE exams were cancelled this year because of coronavirus.

Initial gradings - which had been calculated and put forward by teachers - were ignored as they were deemed to have been 12 per cent too generous. The exams regulator Ofqual then used a widely criticised algorithm to award grades based on a school or college's previous performance.

But at some state sixth forms it saw as many as 40 per cent of entries downgraded while some independent schools top grades more than doubled. In many cases private schools didn't have the algorithm applied to their results because they had very small numbers of entries.

After a few chaotic days there was a government U turn and all pupils were awarded grades calculated by teachers if they were higher than those given by the algorithm.

At The Bournemouth School they have just ten students sitting an exam.

Many of those who are taking the A levels are those who need certain grades for university courses or who feel their final grade awarded did not reflect their ability.

Exam candidates must not sit face to face and should be 2m apart

Government guidance says all pupils taking exams need to be kept apart from current pupils and should be seated 2 metres apart and not sit face to face during exams.

Results will be published in December.