Video report by ITV News Meridian's Mel Bloor

The mother of a 13-year old boy from Reading who is battling cancer for the third time, says she will never give up hope.

Toni Ilsley and her son Charlie have just returned from treatment in Mexico after the teenager's chemotherapy in the UK was withdrawn due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Up until March, Charlie had been receiving treatment from both the NHS and a private hospital.

Charlie is now battling cancer for the third time.

Charlie was first diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2015.

He had surgery to remove the tumour and was cancer free until the disease returned in his spine in 2018.

With the help of crowdfunding, the teenager's family were able to take him to Turkey for specialist cyberknife treatment.

Charlie was given the all clear for a second time, but sadly in November last year, tests revealed the disease had returned again.

Toni says: "When the treatment stopped in the UK, I just had to search for doctors on my laptop and I found a doctor in Mexico, fundraised, managed to get the money, went to Mexico and Charlie had the treatment. This morning I got the news that there's some areas in the spine that have grown by millimetres and there's actually a little area in his brain that's highlighting so we need to act on this, this is classed as you know the cancer's growing."

The plan is to send Charlie back to Mexico for further treatment, but the family fear this may be his last chance.

First they will have to raise enough money to cover the hospital fees and they say time is not on their side.

However, mum Toni says she will never give up hope and has just written a book about Charlie's journey.

She says: "I started writing the book when we were in Turkey and I just wanted to write down, I didn't want to forget anything we were doing for Charlie because I kind of wanted to tell him when he's older, everything he's been through and how brave he's been."

Proceeds from the book will go towards funding Charlie's treatment but it is also hoped it will help other families battling cancer.