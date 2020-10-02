The winners of the Pride of Britain Fundraiser of the Year Award for the South East have been chosen.

Despite the pandemic, across our region ITV News Meridian has been highlighting the work of some amazing people who have been raising money during these difficult times.

The winners will go on to represent the Meridian region at the awards next month, which are going to be virtual this year.

ITV Meridian's East winner: Cessy Crascall

Grandmother Cessy from Dover has raised a staggering £134,000 for Demelza with a huge range of charity events from the boxing day dip and a skydive, to local music events and raffles.

This year alone and before lockdown, she was able to hand over a cheque for £13,000 - the charity's biggest annual donation.

Cessy Crascall

To find out more about Cessy's fundraising efforts, click here.

ITV Meridian's West winner: Hayley King

Hayley King's daughter suffers from a serious health condition but she has still found the time to help other families.

12-year-old Cianna is a bright and happy despite living with sickle cell disease - a blood disorder which can lead to a sudden and fatal crisis of the body's organs.

Since those dark days Hayley has found the courage and determination to help others and has set up a charity focusing on sickle cell disease.

Hayley King

The aim of Cianna's Smile is to educate, but Hayley noticed many of the families were dealing with the same isolation she had faced.

Over the years Hayley has raised more than £30,000 to make sure she can still make a difference.

To find out more about Hayley's fundraising efforts, click here.