ITV News Meridian's Political Correspondent Phil Hornby quizzes PM on the South's NHS, aviation, Covid rules and Spitting Image

The Government has confirmed more money for the NHS and hospitals in the South East.

A regional Centre for Teaching, Trauma and Tertiary Care at Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton will be built.

There will also be new facilities open by 2030 in Basingstoke, Reading, Winchester, Bournemouth and Christchurch.

More investment will be also be put into hospitals in Eastbourne and Hastings.

The Prime Minister was keen to promote the health spending confirmation when he spoke to our Political Correspondent Phil Hornby.

Boris Johnson says, though this winter could be difficult, by spring we should be past the worst of the pandemic.

Despite coronavirus infection rates remaining lower than other parts of the region, Boris Johnson says Covid rules must remain the same across the country.

"Even though parts of the south are showing less of a rise in infections than other parts, they are still showing a rise."The PM was then questioned on the aviation industry and the financial hit it has taken during the pandemic. Gatwick and Heathrow are among major airports located in the South East.

"We've got a big programme of helping them with their bills, several of the companies are receiving special remedial help. But the most important thing is to get the country flying again. This is the third biggest aviation market in the world."

Boris Johnson as a puppet on Spitting Image Credit: Spitting Image

ITV's hit 80s show 'Spitting Image' returns on BritBox this weekend. Boris Johnson is among the puppets created for the new series.

"I saw a big poster and I have to say I thought he looked considerably better than me. But I think they've been too kind, they need to go back to the drawing board and have another go. It's far too flattering in my general view."