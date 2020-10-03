Five people fined for hosting party for 'around 100 people' in Bournemouth
Five people have been fined for holding an illegal party for around 100 people at a house in Bournemouth.
Dorset Police said officers were called to the house on Tuesday 29 September after 11pm to reports a large party was taking place.
The force says they'll each face a penalty of £200 for organising the gathering on Cardigan Road.
Under the latest coronavirus regulations, anyone gathering in groups of more than six people will be dispersed by police, with fines of £200 for people failing to comply.
The new rules also allow for fines of up to £10,000 for people facilitating large gatherings.
Dorset Police said it would not "tolerate people deliberately flouting the rules and putting other people's lives in danger."
Inspector Paul Graham said: "We want to send out a clear message to anyone who is thinking of deliberately hosting parties that it will not be tolerated.
"Everyone has a social responsibility to stick within the rules to prevent the further spread of the virus."
Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole (BCP) council said it fully supported action by the police.
A BCP spokesperson said: "We hope all residents understand the gravity of the situation and thank those who continue to comply with the necessary regulations. "While these penalties are a last resort, it should be clear that authorities will take action where blatant disregard has been displayed by a small number of individuals.”