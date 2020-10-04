Flood warnings continue across the south as heavy rain lashes down

The UK’s wet weekend will continue as a weather warning for rain across parts of the south is extended.

Some places in Hampshire have had more than a month’s worth of rainfall in 42 hours, as the Met Office issued warnings not seen since March.

Waves batter the harbour in Swanage Credit: PA

A workman picks up debris along Swanage beach Credit: PA

The amber warning in place in western parts of southern England, was due to expire at 6am – but has been extended until midday.

The public have been warned to expect flooding and transport disruption, with more than 50 flood alerts and a small number of flood warnings issued across the UK.

Credit: PA Graphics

Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst said areas within the amber warning areas could see 20mm of rain, with as much as 50mm over higher ground on Sunday.

“Still a fair bit of rain to come over the next 24 hours,” he said.

The Met Office said in the 42 hours running up to 6pm on Saturday, there had been 116mm of rain at Blackpitts Gate in Somerset, and 101mm at Princes Marsh in Hampshire.

Garden flooded with 'foul-smelling' water in Three Mile Cross Credit: Frances Lancaster

At Three Mile Cross in Berkshire, a number of residents say their gardens have been flooded with disgusting-smelling sewage water.

They had a similar problem in February which Thames Water promised to investigate as soon as the water had receded.

But families say the water this weekend is again contaminated.

There are also warnings of localised flooding in the Aylesbury Vale area:

Treacherous road conditions on a roundabout in Maidenhead Credit: PA

RAC Breakdown spokesman Rod Dennis said that road conditions would be “miserable if not downright dangerous” for drivers this weekend.

He said they drivers need to be prepared for “an ugly mix” of surface spray, gusty winds and more than likely some disruption on the roads.