Kent man jailed for throwing knife at partner causing long-term injuries

A Maidstone man who threw a knife at his victim, leaving her with long term injuries, has been jailed for four years.

A court heard Christopher Green, 33, of Fairmeadow, Maidstone threatened to kill the woman before throwing a knife at her, hitting her foot.

On 27 November 2018, Green was in the victim’s house when he became agitated after reading text messages between her and her friends.

He then picked up a knife and told the victim she would ‘not get out of here alive.’ The knife was then thrown at her, hitting her foot.

She received treatment to the injury that evening but was admitted to hospital six days later due to the wound not healing. In hospital, she was told it would be unlikely that she would gain full use of the foot again.

In April 2019, the victim reported to police she had been in an abusive and manipulative relationship with Christopher Green and disclosed the assault to officers. He was arrested on 15 April and later charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Green pleaded guilty to the offence after the victim was able to provide text messages and emails where Green admitted the assault and he was jailed for four years at Maidstone Crown Court.

Investigating officer PC Annalisa Bevans said: ‘I sincerely hope his victim can now take some comfort from this sentence and is able to move on with her life.