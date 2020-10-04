Women injured with broken bottles during mass brawl in Camberley

Hampshire Police have launched an investigation after an afternoon brawl in Camberley which saw several women injured with broken bottles.

Officers were called at 4.30pm on Saturday to Obelisk Way, close to the Atrium Shopping Centre, where the fight had spilled out of a bar.

Emergency services, including ambulance, police and firearms officers, responded and found a number of women with laceration injuries that are believed to have been caused by broken bottles.

A number of victims received treatment at the scene and one woman was taken to hospital with more serious injuries.

Two women have been arrested on suspicion of assault; with one also taken to hospital for treatment to her injuries.

Detective Inspector Jo Smith, who is leading the investigation said:

"This would have been a frightening incident for anyone to witness. We are keen to understand what caused these groups to clash and inflict these horrible injuries."

They're appealing for anyone with information, in particular, dashcam or phone footage of events leading up to the incident.