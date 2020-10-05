A woman who can only communicate by moving her eyes has written a book about the freak accident she suffered and the paralysis caused by it.

It has taken Tracey Okines six years to compile and publish her story, which she hopes will shed light on Locked In Syndrome.

The mother-of-one from Eastbourne thought she was going to die when she landed on her head whilst doing a cart wheel.

The only way Tracey Okines can communicate is by moving her eyes.

Upwards signals 'Yes' and downwards signals 'No'.

This colour coded board is used to relay which letter or number she wants to use.

This is the method she has used to write her book "I'm glad you didn't die Mummy".

Tracey has wanted to be an author since she was little and say's she is very proud to have published her book.

It's taken six years to get her words in print with the help of Kim Adams, a volunteer carer.

Tracey was paralysed 12 years ago, when she fell on her head whilst trying to show her daughter, who was 6 at the time, how to do a cartwheel.

The injury led to a blood clot in the main artery in her neck, causing complete paralysis.

The mother-of-one is now living with Locked in Syndrome

The mother-of-one is now living with Locked in Syndrome - only able to move muscles in her eyes.

Despite the life changing accident, Tracey has managed to write a book about her disability.

Tracey's book is a very honest description of what she has to go through every day. Here she writes, "some people avoid looking at my eyes that way they can just say oh I didn't notice. Also there are people who ask other people to talk to me. There are the people who ask me questions and don't even look at me when I answer."

In the past twelve years, Tracey has been treated in various rehabilitation units and care homes across Southern England, including Hastings, Salisbury and Tonbridge.

She's now a resident at Chaseley Trust in Eastbourne.

Tracey Okines has shown great courage and persistence by telling her story in her own words.