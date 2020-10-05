Southern Water has received the lowest ranking of any water company for environmental performance, in an annual report released by the Environment Agency.

The company had 450 pollution incidents recorded last year, which is more than double compared to the 188 incidents recorded in 2018.

Southern Water is the first company to be rated as 1 star, poor, since 2015.

The rating is based on measures including serious pollution incidents and amounts of pollution in sewer pipes.

All the companies recognised as underperforming will meet with government ministers and representatives from the Environment Agency.

Of the assessment Ian McAulay, Southern Water CEO says: “As would rightly be expected we are extremely disappointed to have fallen in the ratings awarded in this year’s Environmental Performance Assessment. We are already taking bold steps to set our pollution record straight. We invested an additional £3.2 million during 2019–20 to improve our ability to find and fix leaks alongside an additional £54 million to improve pollution performance."

We are one of the first organisations in the sector to have analysed the challenge in detail and developed a plan around it. It sets out a plan to reduce pollution incidents to 80 per year by 2025, and zero pollution incidents by 2040. Ian McAulay, Southern Water CEO

He continued to say "We are also fully confident this plan and future iterations will allow us to reduce the number of pollutions incidents in the imminent future."

Emma Howard Boyd, Environment Agency chair said the companies are expected to "implement specific plans by the end of this year" and said they will "apply tough regulation to ensure companies stick by them."