Public health bosses in Brighton and Hove have issued a warning that the city needs to make extra efforts - or risk being put in a local lockdown.

Brighton and Hove City Council announced they have increased their Covid alert level from yellow to amber. It's the last stage before being declared an area of national concern.

115 new confirmed Covid-19 cases in the city in the week up to 1st October

39 new confirmed Covid cases in the city the week before

We all now need to make extra efforts or risk a local lockdown. I am asking everyone in the city to play your part by making extra efforts to keep your distance, wash your hands, wear a face covering, limit contact with others and follow the rule of six. Alistair Hill, Director of Public Health for Brighton and Hove

The rise is thought to be partly explained by an increase in testing availability in the city.

The Labour MP for Hove, Peter Kyle, has shared his concerns about the possibility of a lockdown in the area.

Meanwhile, the Green MP for Brighton Pavilion, Caroline Lucas, is calling on the Government to do more to ensure the test and trace system provides an accurate representation of Covid in local communities.

She said: “It’s been complacent, even negligent, in assuming that because the rise in cases here has not been as steep as other parts of the country, there wasn’t a problem in Brighton and Hove.

“We also need more transparency on the criteria for local lockdowns. If we are asking people to restrict their lives further, they need to know why those decisions are being made. It’s a basic issue of public trust, which has been sorely lacking in recent months.

A new testing unit was opened in East Brighton as well as a local mobile testing unit, this meant that, in the last 10 days of September, the rate of local people tested increased by more than 60%.

Last month, a Brighton funfair was forced to close sooner than scheduled, due to rise in Covid-19 cases.