Firefighters, police and paramedics were called to a school in West Sussex after 4 pupils suffered allergic reactions to an unknown substance.

All students were evacuated from the Chichester Free School in Hudson Road at 1pm, on advice from the emergency services, due to the severity of the reactions.

Fire engines from Chichester and Bognor Regis were sent to the scene and worked with Sussex Police and South East Ambulance paramedics to ensure all staff and pupils were kept safe. They left the school 90 minutes later.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: “There is not believed to be any wider risk to school pupils or staff, or the general public, as a result of this incident, and lessons have since resumed as normal."

The year group bubbles were not broken during this procedure and I am very proud of the mature response from all of the pupils. The Emergency Services have praised the school's swift response to this incident and the pupils' calm and mature behaviour throughout. Principal of Chichester Free School, Louise New

Primary school pupils have now returned to class. Meanwhile, secondary students are being supervised in their outdoor zones and will return to the building for their final lesson of the day.