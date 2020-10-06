Rachel Hepworth has been to speak to the parents of Charlotte Simpson about fulfilling their daughter's last wish - to raise awareness of teenage bowel cancer.

The parents of a teenager from Whiteley in Hampshire are determined to fulfil their daughter's dying wish of raising awareness of the bowel cancer that claimed her life.

Charlotte Simpson died months after turning 18, when she was diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer.

She was about to start studying for her second year of A-Levels and had hoped to become a teacher.

She underwent chemo and radiotherapy, but the delay in diagnosis meant the cancer had already spread. Then in April, Charlotte and her family were given the devastating news that she had just weeks left to live.

She underwent chemo and radiotherapy at the age of 17

She was officially diagnosed with the cancer two weeks before her 18th birthday and four months later, on May 22, she died.She was one of the youngest people ever to die from the disease, which usually affects people over 50.Now Charlotte's parents are campaigning to raise awareness of the fact that bowel cancer can affect anyone of any age - even teenagers.

In May, a week after Charlotte died, some of her friends gathered to remember her with a special balloon release.

Balloons released in Charlotte's memory

Symptoms of bowel cancer

A persistent and unexplained change in bowel habit

Unexplained weight loss

Extreme tiredness for no obvious reason

Blood in your stools

A pain or lump in your tummy

2500 people under the age of 50 are diagnosed with bowel cancer each year

