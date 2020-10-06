Poo power: The cows powering a green revolution

Watch ITV Meridian reporter Heather Edwards' video above on the cows powering a green revolution.

Dairy farmers in the Thames Valley are taking part in a groundbreaking trial to turn cow manure into bio-fuel, which is then used to power their milk tankers.

The cow slurry is collected over the summer in a lagoon the size of an olympic swimming pool. Twice a week, contractors collect 50,000 litres of slurry and take it to the anaerobic digester, which will harvest the methane gas off the slurry.

Once the methane is collected, it is put through an anaerobic digester and turned into bio fuel. From 500 cows they can produce an incredible 27,000kg of fuel.

Interview with Graham Wilkinson from Arla Foods.

If the trial proves successful, Arla hopes to extend it to all of its 2,500 farms across the country.