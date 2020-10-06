RSPCA fears 'lockdown puppies' could add to welfare crisis

The RSPCA fears the coming recession and the impact of ‘lockdown puppies’ will hit already-struggling rescue centres in the south hard in the coming months.

The boss of the animal charity warns that there are not enough puppies bred in the UK to meet the demands of those who want to buy them.

Worryingly, there appears to be a surge in puppies coming in from outside the UK. The problem with this is that, although breeders from countries like Romania are licensed, we have no way of checking the conditions those animals are being kept in and we fear that sales like these could be fuelling cruel puppy farms as well as exposing puppies to long and stressful journeys. RSPCA chief executive Chris Sherwood

443 dog callouts in Berkshire

1,090 dog callouts in Hampshire

631 dog callouts in Surrey

Throughout October, the animal charity is shining a light on animals in its care which need a new home and promoting the benefits of adopting a rescue animal through its Adoptober campaign.The RSPCA’s national centres and branches re-homed 7480 dogs in 2019.

But, this year, staff fear an impending dog welfare crisis as families suffering in the recession abandon their pets and others returning to work hand their pets over to rescue centres who are already struggling due to the financial impact of the pandemic.

During lockdown, Google searches for ‘Puppies near me’ increased sixfold.

15,000 searches for 'puppies near me' (DURING LOCKDOWN)

2,000 searches for 'puppies near me' (PRE-LOCKDOWN, JANUARY 2020)

The figures suggest that this rise in demand is fuelling a worrying trend in breeding and importing of puppies, a potentially exploitative and damaging trade which can cause suffering to dogs.

This raises concerns among RSPCA experts that an impending dog welfare crisis could be on the horizon in 2021 as families return to normal life and may no longer be able to take care of the puppy they bought during lockdown.