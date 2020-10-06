Winchester prison found to be "unfit for habitation"

Winchester prison has faced damning criticisms in its latest report by independent inspectors.

Parts of HMP Winchester were described as 'dungeon-like' with 'unacceptably high' levels of violence and drug use.

The annual review by the Independent Monitoring Board acknowledged positive changes have been made but also said the prison faces continuing pressure to deliver a safe and secure environment. The status of the prison had improving slightly, progressing from 'serious concern' to 'concern'.

Despite the best efforts of the motivated staff who run the unit, the CSU has no place in the 21st century management of prisoners. It is dungeon-like and not conducive to the care and rehabilitation of the prison’s most challenging prisoners. Independent Monitoring Board

The report also highlighted how Winchester prison had one of the highest rates of prisoners attacking each other in the country.

However, it did find prisoner assaults on staff had reduced, despite staff assaults still being higher than other prisons.

406.1 assaults on staff (per 1000 prisoners) during June 2018 - May 2019

360.3 assaults on staff (per 1000 prisoners) during June 2019 - May 2020

One of the concerns highlighted was the delay to building a new care and separation unit, which is a segment of the prison where some inmates are moved to be separate from the main wings of the prison.

Commenting on the fact that work had not yet started on building a replacement site, inspectors said "The failure to replace this inhumane facility is a disgrace."

The prison was praised for its approach in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.

The HCU and the prison are to be congratulated on their shared approach to managing the COVID-19 pandemic and reducing the risk of contracting/transmitting the virus. Independent Monitoring Board

The report relates to the period between June 2019 to May 2020.