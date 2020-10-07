ITV News Meridian presenter Fred Dineage interviews Ansaf Azhar

Oxfordshire's director of public health has told ITV News Meridian that prevention messages on coronavirus are "really important" in order to prevent an increase in deaths.

Ansaf Azhar said that Oxford's outbreak is among "largely younger people."

But he warned that it must not be allowed to spread to the "vulnerable community or older people, where we will see an increase in deaths and hospital admissions."

99.5 Oxford's weekly rate of coronavirus cases per 100,000 people

50.9 Oxfordshire's weekly rate of cases per 100,000 people

Mr Azhar's comments come as cases in the county topped 4,500.

In response, councillors have launched a new 'Covid-19 support team', to help businesses put in place the measures required to keep customers social distanced.

The new unit is also working with Thames Valley Police on enforcement action, to make sure businesses not following the rules are reprimanded and in the most extreme cases closed down.

Oxford has 'good systems in place' to control student outbreaks

Oxford has one of the largest student population in the county and there's been growing concern from residents about the prospect of Covid-19 outbreaks at the city's universities spreading to local people.

But Mr Azhar said the council had the right measures in place.

"We've set up a 'task and finish' group to work with both universities, as well as the higher education colleges," he said.

"We stress tested our plans, we've mobilised testing, we've put a lot of measures in place. "

But he added that the team wants "students themselves to do what they can from a preventative point of view."

"Keep their distance, avoid mass gatherings and wear a mask where appropriate."