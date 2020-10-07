A teenager accused of killing his mother in a quiet village has died just a few days before he was due to go on trial charged with her murder.

Rowan Thompson is understood to have died during the weekend while being detained at a secure mental health unit in Greater Manchester.

The 18-year-old had been due to stand trial on October 5 but the hearing at Winchester Crown Court has now been vacated following his death.

He had been accused of causing the death of his 50-year-old mother Joanna Thompson, who died in July last year in Hambledon, Hampshire.

A post-mortem examination showed she died as a result of neck injuries, according to police.

Thompson was initially detained under Section 2 of the Mental Health Act following his mother’s death.

Judge Susan Evans QC lifted reporting restrictions allowing the defendant to be named after he turned 18 in July.

A Crown Prosecution Service spokesman said: “The Crown Prosecution Service can confirm that the trial of Rowan Thompson has been vacated due to the death of the defendant. Thompson was being prosecuted for an offence of murder.”

The village of Hambledon is known as the “cradle of cricket” as it is home to one of the oldest cricket clubs formed in 1750.

It is also known for its vineyard, which was visited by the Duchess of Cornwall in 2013 in her role as president of the United Kingdom Vineyards Association when she opened a £2.5 million winery.