Third swan found shot dead with arrow in Poole

A swan dead after being shot with an arrow for the third time in the past month, detectives in Poole have revealed.

Officers from Dorset Police are appealing for information after the most recent victim was found dead this morning in Poole Park.

Police said they were "working hard" to identify the culprit.

Police Community Support Officer Sam Cox, of Poole Neighbourhood Policing Team, said it was the third report of a swan being killed in this way in recent weeks. "I would ask any motorists who were travelling in the park and have a dashcam fitted in their vehicle to please check it for any relevant footage."If you witnessed any suspicious activity in the area recently, please get in touch as your information may be vital to our enquiries.”

How are swans protected by law?

All wild birds are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.

Under this legislation, it is legal to kill, injure or take wild birds, such as swans, without a license.

The maximum penalty for this is up to six months in prison.