Anti HS2 campaigners continue their fight to save ancient woodland

Anti HS2 campaigners say they will continue their fight to save historic woodland in Buckinghamshire despite attempts to evict them.

They have been living at the camp at Jones' Hill Wood near Wendover, since February and are protesting against the planned high speed rail link which will cut through the countryside.

Anti-HS2 campaigners have been at the camp since February Credit: ITV Meridian

The new high speed rail line when finished will connect London and the north, improving transport links and creating thousands of jobs.

Campaigners say they will stay there as long as it takes to prevent the woodland from being cleared.

HS2 took possession of the site last week.

Clashes in the last few days between protestors and security staff resulted in several arrests and HS2 says its workers have been subjected to verbal and physical abuse.

This is an allegation the campaigners deny.

Campaigners say the rail line will cause irreversible damage to the natural environment Credit: ITV Meridian

A spokesman for HS2 said they respect people's right to peaceful protest but said the protests had been "extremely dangerous".

It is extremely dangerous when activists unlawfully trespass on live construction sites, lock themselves onto machinery and position themselves precariously in trees. HS2 spokesperson

The company also said that paint had been thrown over the woodland ground, damaging the environment and the soil which HS2 were planning to move.

HS2 say they plan to create a "green corridor of rich and diverse landscapes" along the rail line

HS2 say they plan to create a green corridor of rich and diverse landscapes along the rail line.

Campaigners however, say it will cause irreversible damage to the natural environment and the woodland would be lost for good.