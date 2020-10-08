Cineworld temporarily closes sites across the south
Cineworld has temporarily closed its 102 sites nationwide, meaning thousands of staff across the south now face uncertainty.
The world's second largest cinema chain employs 5,500 people across the UK. The company has not yet confirmed how many staff will lose their jobs.
Which Cineworld and Picturehouse cinemas in our region have closed?
Aldershot
Swindon
Bracknell
Brighton
Chichester
Crawley
Didcot
Newport, on the Isle of Wight
Poole
Weymouth
Whiteley, Hampshire
Witney
Cineworld blames the delay of new film releases, like James Bond's No Time To Die, which has had its release date pushed back to April next year.
Boris Johnson said there will be "tough times ahead" and encouraged people to go to the movies.
In a statement on Monday, Cineworld Chief Executive, Mooky Greidinger said the decision to close is "not one we made lightly."
Cineworld will continue to monitor the situation closely and will communicate any future plans to resume operations in these markets at the appropriate time, when key markets have more concrete guidance on their reopening status and, in turn, studios are able to bring their pipeline of major releases back to the big screen.