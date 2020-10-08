Cineworld temporarily closes sites across the south

Cineworld has temporarily closed its 102 sites nationwide, meaning thousands of staff across the south now face uncertainty.

The world's second largest cinema chain employs 5,500 people across the UK. The company has not yet confirmed how many staff will lose their jobs.

Cineworld has temporarily closed its 102 sites nationwide today Credit: ITV Meridian

Which Cineworld and Picturehouse cinemas in our region have closed?

Aldershot

Swindon

Bracknell

Brighton

Chichester

Crawley

Didcot

Newport, on the Isle of Wight

Poole

Weymouth

Whiteley, Hampshire

Witney

Cineworld blames the delay of new film releases, like James Bond's No Time To Die, which has had its release date pushed back to April next year.

Boris Johnson said there will be "tough times ahead" and encouraged people to go to the movies.

In a statement on Monday, Cineworld Chief Executive, Mooky Greidinger said the decision to close is "not one we made lightly."