Exams campaign: Schools and parents call for major changes to next year's exams

Schools and parents are calling for major changes to next year's GCSE and A level exams because pupils have lost months of learning through lockdown.

Scotland announced yesterday it was replacing certain exams with teacher assessment in 2021.

6% parents agree on pupils sitting exams on the full curriculum because of missed lessons.

85% parents think their children's wellbeing is impacted by not knowing how exams will be run

At Tanbridge House School at Horsham in West Sussex, GCSE students are worried there's no way they can cover everything they missed, before their exams.

Their teachers believe exams need to be changed, with more choice over questions and contingency plans drawn up, in case exams don't go ahead in full.

Jules White, Headteacher of Tanbridge House School said they've been writing to ministers to "outline" their concerns.

He said: "I'm already five weeks back into the school term and I am still none the wiser about what GCSEs will look like in the summer."

We need to know. We want to have standards. We want to have rigour, but we also want to have exams that are fair and manageable. At the moment we don't feel confident about that. Jules White, Headteacher

Kerry-Jane Packman, Parentkind, said: "Most parents are worried about how prepared their children are and about how the lack of clarity is having an impact on their mental health and wellbeing."

Even in schools where cases have been avoided so far, education for exam years is already being disrupted by self isolation and the need for caution.

Anne Ryan, Head of year at Tanbridge House School said: "It's a constant ongoing situation. In my year group, more than 10% of the year group have been affected by self-isolation within the first three weeks."

In a statement, the Department for Education said: "We are committed to exams going ahead next year, as they are the best and fairest way of judging students’ performance."

GCSEs are an important assessment at a crucial stage of a pupil’s progression, and A levels help pupils move to the next stages of higher and vocational education. There is broad consensus that holding exams is the best option next summer. Department for Education spokesperson

The founder of the Oasis Academy, Steve Chalke spoke to ITV Meridian.

He said he didn't want students to sit exams next year, but to have teachers assess students instead.