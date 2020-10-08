Leaf-busting trains: The new technology helping to keep leaves off the railways

Leaf-busting trains are being prepared to run on 300,000 miles of track across the region.

The technology is used to clear the tracks and keep services running during the autumn where leaves can cause delays.

The trains run along 300,000 miles of track across the South Credit: ITV Meridian

Network Rail is keen to show people the railway is reliable to encourage passengers to return.

Lots of trains means delays will have a knock-on effect for everybody else, so it's absolutely crucial we do everything we can to make sure they all run on time Chris Denham, Network Rail