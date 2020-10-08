Specialist nuclear police patrol Kent communities in UK first

Extra police are on patrol in towns and villages near to the South East's only nuclear power station.

Officers from the Civil Nuclear Constabulary (CNC) have been heading out on the beat with colleagues from the county’s force in the areas around the Dungeness reactor.

The new scheme is the first of its kind in the country Credit: ITV Meridian

While officers from the CNC are normally armed, they are not carrying guns while patrolling with Kent Police in Lydd and New Romney.

It's the first time the scheme it's been tried anywhere in the country.

Many are trained as medics, meaning the new joint units carry more advanced first aid kits than regular patrol cars Credit: ITV Meridian

Many are also trained as medics, meaning the new joint units carry more advanced first aid kits than regular patrol cars, funded in part by Folkestone and Hythe Community Safety Partnership.

ITV News Meridian has been given exclusive access to one of the new joint police patrols, just four weeks after they started.

Chief Inspector Nick Sparkes, Kent Police’s district commander for Ashford, Folkestone and Hythe, described it as a “fantastic opportunity” to enhance officers’ skills.

We welcome any opportunity to enhance the service that we provide to the community across the district and particularly in our rural communities, where sometimes people feel isolated and it’s really important to make that connection. Chief Inspector Nick Sparkes, Kent Police’s district commander for Ashford, Folkestone and Hythe

The new scheme means the officers help to keep the local communities of Lydd and New Romney safe Credit: ITV Meridian

Cllr David Wimble Folkestone and Hythe District Council said financial cut backs has meant there's been a reduction of police on the street.

He said the scheme means people can now see "the bobby on the beat."

Damian Collins, Conservative MP for Folkestone and Hythe said he thinks it’s a “great idea”.

He said: "Both [police forces] have expert knowledge of the Marsh, and patrolling together will help keep my constituents, and local businesses including the power stations, safe."