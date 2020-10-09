Video report from ITV Regional News reporter Nitya Rajan

A pioneering new face covering, designed especially for singers, is being trialled throughout the country.

The new design, nicknamed 'duck face' by some because of its unique shape, could help choirs rehearse and perform in spaces were social distancing isn't possible.

Credit: RockChoir

For many choirs, like the RockChoir, lockdown has been difficult.

Rehearsals have taken place online, with members from across Kent practicing together via video calls.

"There's been a few technical glitches, but our desire to keep singing together as a group has really surpassed all that," says Josie Black, who leads the group.

"It's that community aspect...that's so important."

Andover Ladies Choir have been able to get back to face to face rehearsals using the new masks

Andover ladies choir have been trialling these new masks, that feature a "chamber" to make singing easier.

Lisa Rowles, from the choir, says that using an ordinary mask "it takes a long time to take a breath," making singing difficult.

"The chamber allows my lips and my whole apparatus to move."