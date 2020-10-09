Drivers are being warned to avoid the A27 between Chichester and Emsworth this morning (9 October) after a lorry overturned, spilling hundreds of parcels across the carriage way.

Police were called to the site at 5:40am to reports of a lorry colliding with a car.

The driver of the lorry, a 62-year-old man, has been taken to hospital but his aren't thought to be life changing.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue is warning drivers to avoid the area, saying that traffic could 'last for hours' as emergency crews work to clear the lorry.