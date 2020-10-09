Fears the south could be 'concreted over' if Government's housing plans go ahead

Video report by ITV News Meridian reporter Andy Dickenson

The green fields of the south and south east have been swallowed at up an alarming rate in recent years, yet many - including Conservative politicians - fear the Government's proposed changes to planning laws could make that situation so much worse.

A survey by the UK Centre for Ecology shows that Kent, more than any other British county, is suffering a colossal loss of land to developers.

Essex is not far behind. While Surrey, Sussex and Hampshire are all seeing vast tracts of agricultural land disappear beneath the bulldozers for good.

I'm concerned that while we need more homes and we need to build more homes to give people that opportunity, that we build the right homes in the right places. I'm worried about the implications for the ancient green fields if we don't make the most of the opportunity to build in things like brownfield land and in our great urban areas. Andrew Griffith MP

All this, while brownfield sites - despite Government promises - often remain abandoned and undeveloped.

The growth of urban spaces between 1990 and 2015, UK Centre for Ecology & Hydrology

136km2 Kent

113km2 Essex

100km2 Surrey

78km2 Hampshire

73km2 Sussex

50km2 Wiltshire

34km2 Oxfordshire

Shoreham Cement Works Credit: ITV Meridian

While few doubt the need for new homes, reforms could see councils given compulsory targets - calculated by an algorithm - creating zones, even in rural areas, where development would be automatically approved.The Campaign to Protect Rural England is warning the changes would be catastrophic for the countryside.

The Government is blaming and seeking to punish councils and communities, on the totally false premise that they, not developers are responsible for shortfalls against targets. Dr Roger Smith, CPRE Sussex

The charity has calculated that, under the proposals, Sussex would be forced to destroy up to 450 hectares of countryside every year to make way for 13,629 new houses annually - the equivalent of building another Crawley every 4 years.

New homes are quickly appearing across the region Credit: ITV Meridian

Developers say that the new rules won't huge developments forced on rural communities, but are necessary as the demand for new homes continues to grow.

We're not looking in an Independence Day way where somewhere the size of Maidstone is floating around the air waiting to land somewhere. These developments will be organic growth on existing settlements. There are some proposals for new settlements and there should be. It is part of the solution, just as making the best use of previously developed land is part of the solution. Andrew Whitaker, Home Builders Federation

The government says it is listening to its critics, especially from the Conservative back benches.

In a debate in the House of Commons, the Housing minister assured MPs that their concerns would be reflected on “very carefully”.

Chris Pincher said: “I am especially mindful that honourable members are concerned about geographic imbalance – concerns about too many homes in the South and not enough in the Midlands and the North.

“Equally, I recognise anxieties about what these changes might mean for our countryside in contrast to our urban areas.

“I want to reassure the House that through this consultation process we are committed to addressing any supposed imbalances,” he said.