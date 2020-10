We're in prime fungi season with mushrooms and toadstools in abundance. The ground is damp and we've not had too much in the way of frost, so here is a selection of the specimens you've sent in so far...

Oyster Mushrooms Credit: Sid Saunders, Beauport Park

Fly Agaric Credit: Samantha Marner, Framfield

Devil's Finger Credit: Sarah Piper, New Forest

Yellow Stag Horn Credit: Ginny Boxall

Common Inkcap Credit: Roy Venkatesh, Basingstoke