Video report by ITV News reporter Andrew Pate

A 66-year-old woman from Southampton is hoping to represent Britain in the World Championships in Japan next year.

Marina Cornwall has been a world champion body-builder and has won multiple European and World powerlifting titles.

Marina said getting back into sport has helped her cope following the death of her mother

Marina has started sprinting at Southampton Athletic club and said the exercise has helped her after lockdown hit her hard, following her mother's death.

It was a massive void in my life and I found that I'd lost I lost my strength and I lost my focus. I myself, like a lot of people, really struggled with the lockdown. So I began running and my first race was at the beginning of September. Marina Cornwall, sprinter

Jon Tilt, a coach at Southampton Athletic Club said Marina is "learning very quickly", adding he's "excited to see what she can achieve next summer."

Marina, like many athletes returning to the club, said she's happy to be back after feeling "so completely lost".