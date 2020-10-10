Brighton Mum inspires new reading fund

Lisa Haygarth from Brighton has been inspired by the Black Lives Matters protests, to set up a Multicultural school book fund.

Lisa hopes to raise 64 thousand pounds to give each primary and secondary school in the city a box of books featuring characters from diverse backgrounds. The city council has contributed a thousand pounds to the fund.

Our reporter Charlotte Wilkins has been speaking to Lisa and others championing the scheme.

Wesley Dodoo the Director of Black Star Books and Julie Ward from The Book Nook are supporting the cause.