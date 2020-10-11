Stolen medal recovered by Kent owner more than 30 years after theft

A stolen medal has been recovered and will be returned to its rightful owner more than 30 years after its theft.

The 'Past Masters' masonic medal, which was issued in 1980, was inside a briefcase which was stolen from a car in Sturry Road, Canterbury in 1987.

The victim, Albert Marrable, had almost forgotten the crime, but saw the medal for sale online earlier this year and contacted Kent Police.

It is thought the medal, which has Mr Marrable's name on the back, has changed hands a number of times since he last saw it.

The online sellers, who are situated on the east coast of Scotland, agreed to return it to Kent Police and PC Alex Dyer will be sending it on to Mr Marrable this week.

PC Dyer, of Canterbury's Victim Based Crime Team, said: 'Kent Police is committed to getting justice for victims whether the offence happened five minutes or four decades ago.

'Whilst the thief was not caught in this case, we are happy to help return an item which has significant sentimental value to Mr Marrable.'

PC Alex Dyer with the recovered medal

Mr Marrable, 78, said: 'When I saw the item for sale online, I feared it may be sold on and I would lose it again. However, PC Dyer managed to trace the seller and I am very pleased to be reunited with it.'